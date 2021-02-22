Scott Arthur Rust Sells 2,325 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

