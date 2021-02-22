Scott Arthur Rust Sells 2,325 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
