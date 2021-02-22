Scotiabank Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Target Price to $38.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $38.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

