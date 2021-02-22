Scotiabank Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIR.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.57.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$6.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.15.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.