Scotiabank Boosts Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$37.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCG. TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

HCG stock opened at C$31.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.54. Home Capital Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.67 and a twelve month high of C$32.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

