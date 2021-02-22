Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.58

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.58 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 6798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

