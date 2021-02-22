Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

