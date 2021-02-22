SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post $7.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $33.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.91 billion to $35.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 773,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in SAP by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in SAP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

