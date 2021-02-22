Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 60,220 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $22,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 459,834 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 311.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 307,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $1,535,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,626,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $944,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,766. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $142.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.