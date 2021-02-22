Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,232 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Fidelity National Financial worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

