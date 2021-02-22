Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 167,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $25,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Shares of HES stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,853 shares of company stock worth $24,324,065. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

