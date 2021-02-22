Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 407.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $26,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 354,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $86.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

