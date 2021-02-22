Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235,841 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $52,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $1,924,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $7,573,595 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

