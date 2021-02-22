Royce & Associates LP Sells 21,978 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. Landstar System comprises 0.5% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $66,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $160.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $160.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

