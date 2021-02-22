Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,476 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.35% of KBR worth $59,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KBR by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,085 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in KBR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist lifted their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

