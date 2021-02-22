Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.79% of Shoe Carnival worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.38 million, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCVL. TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,840. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.