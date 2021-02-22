Royce & Associates LP Has $88.63 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,388 shares during the quarter. Morningstar makes up about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $88,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 176,136 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $11,060,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Morningstar by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,153,504.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.10, for a total transaction of $1,966,340.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,337,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,046 shares of company stock worth $34,823,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $248.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.73 and a 200 day moving average of $196.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

