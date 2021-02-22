Royce & Associates LP Has $39.82 Million Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113,696 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $39,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:SMP opened at $40.83 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $916.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

