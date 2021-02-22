Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Kadant comprises about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.68% of Kadant worth $75,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,756.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

NYSE KAI opened at $155.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $157.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.62.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.