Royce & Associates LP Buys 37,312 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.13% of Minerals Technologies worth $45,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of MTX opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $2,185,646. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.