Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

