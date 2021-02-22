Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

