Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RY opened at $86.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

