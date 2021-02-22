Royal Bank of Canada Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EIF. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$39.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$45.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 198.43%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.