Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$6.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.79.

TSE:CPG opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

