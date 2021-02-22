Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €133.45 ($157.01).

ETR:DHER traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €121.70 ($143.18). The stock had a trading volume of 650,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.11. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.29.

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.