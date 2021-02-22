Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €133.45 ($157.01).

ETR:DHER traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €121.70 ($143.18). The stock had a trading volume of 650,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.11. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.29.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

