Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $24.81 Million Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,096,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,813,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Guess’ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GES. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 115.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

GES stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.