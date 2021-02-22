Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 66,253 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,253 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

