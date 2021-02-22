Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 139,479 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,479 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $27,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,926,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $44.49 on Monday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

