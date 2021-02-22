Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,793 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of FibroGen worth $19,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FibroGen by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FibroGen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

