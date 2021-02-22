Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239,899 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 20.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

