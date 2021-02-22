Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $16.46 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.37% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after acquiring an additional 570,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,974,000 after buying an additional 314,342 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 248,747 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 308,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 198,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $12,858,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $81.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

