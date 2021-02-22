Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $289.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.41.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

