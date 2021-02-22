Roth Capital Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $84.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FANG. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.84. 47,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,719. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

