Rosenblatt Securities Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $560.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.13. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,064 shares of company stock worth $296,410,914. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Roku by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Roku by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

