Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $410.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 827,064 shares of company stock worth $296,410,914. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 490.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

