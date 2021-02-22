Rocket Pool (RPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.55 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $11.45 or 0.00020110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $117.67 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00059004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.45 or 0.00777285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.94 or 0.04532428 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

