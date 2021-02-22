Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $424.96.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $371.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.80 and a 200-day moving average of $392.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

