Robert W. Baird Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $92.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

NYSE ITT opened at $78.40 on Monday. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in ITT by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

