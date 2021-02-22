Robert J. Ott Sells 32,500 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00.
NYSE:TEL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.76. 73,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,667. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
