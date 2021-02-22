Robert J. Ott Sells 32,500 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00.

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.76. 73,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,667. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

