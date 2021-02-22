RMR Wealth Builders Sells 15,994 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $6.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.04. 1,197,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,432,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.94.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

