RMR Wealth Builders Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.0% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.32. 28,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,079. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.