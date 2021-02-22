RMR Wealth Builders Has $856,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $14,213,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $109.50 on Monday, hitting $1,800.89. 16,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,836.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,433.65.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

