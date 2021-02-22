RMR Wealth Builders Has $450,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $227.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.20.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

