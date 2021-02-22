RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,830 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514,405 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.29. 265,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,866,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.