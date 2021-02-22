Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 9,527 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.20. 54,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

