Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,450. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,682. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

