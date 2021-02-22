Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $24.98 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111,651 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,156,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.