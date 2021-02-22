REVV Price Up 60.7% Over Last 7 Days (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $3.01 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.00494689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00069369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00087143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00059639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.85 or 0.00504412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00072959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00027813 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,987,304 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

