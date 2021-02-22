Reviewing ProSight Global (PROS) & Its Competitors

ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ProSight Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProSight Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 ProSight Global Competitors 603 2755 2411 123 2.35

ProSight Global currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 10.58%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 9.03 ProSight Global Competitors $12.54 billion $2.57 billion 97.86

ProSight Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% ProSight Global Competitors 0.70% 2.00% 0.56%

Volatility & Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSight Global competitors beat ProSight Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

