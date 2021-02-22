Reviewing Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Newmont pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Newmont pays out 121.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Newmont is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Newmont’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.81 $4.30 million $0.01 1,941.00 Newmont $9.74 billion 4.74 $2.81 billion $1.32 43.55

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Sibanye Stillwater. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sibanye Stillwater and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Newmont 0 4 11 0 2.73

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Newmont has a consensus target price of $72.69, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22%

Summary

Newmont beats Sibanye Stillwater on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to assess regional exploration opportunities around the company's Timmins properties and Kirkland's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

